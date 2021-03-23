Gerald C. Hartman, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald C. Hartman, age 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Monday March 22, 2021.



Gerald was born on August 21, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Lyda (Leland) Hartman Sr.

Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years and continued for three more years in the United States Air Force.



On February 23, 1990, Gerald married Nancy (Swartz) Hartman and they shared 31 loving years together filled with happy memories.



Gerald was happiest by the water. He loved vacationing by the ocean in Delaware, relaxing by the swimming pool and fishing. When he was not by the water, Gerald could be found watching his grandson play little league baseball, which he thoroughly enjoyed.



Gerald will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy; his daughter Marcia (Robert) Dash of Youngstown; his stepson Tod Trask of Cortland; his grandson Connor Trask of Cortland; his siblings Clarence (Butch) Hartman of Brookfield, George (Renee) Hartman of Leetonia, Patricia Goler of Annapolis, Maryland, Carol (Jerry) Harper of Hubbard, Tina (Harry) Mitchell of Canfield; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.



Besides for his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his twin sister Geraldine “Dee” Danko; his sister Christine “Peggy” Hartman; and his brothers-in-law Oliver “Duke” Danko and Louis “Jake” Goler.



During this time, no services will be held for Gerald.





Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald C. Hartman please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.