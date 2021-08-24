Gerald “Bub” “Doc” C. Daugherty, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Bub” “Doc” C. Daugherty age 70, passed away peacefully August 15, 2021, at a special beach house in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Gerald was born June 1, 1951, son of the late George C. Daugherty and Anna Geraldine Clinger Daugherty.

He was a Farrell graduate, after graduation he started work at Sharon Steel and was the owner operator of Doc Automotive until his retirement.

He married the love of his life Marianne on December 12, 1986.



He enjoyed vacations with his wife and family, loved everything about cars especially Mustangs and driving fast. Music was always a part of his life especially when he could go and listen at the Keg. There was always a special place in his heart for spending time with his grandson Andrew and his dog Zoie.

As we were going to spread his late wife’s ashes at the Outer Banks, he was at peace with all of us there safely and decided it was time to go be with the love of his live.



Gerald will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kendall McCoy and boyfriend Brian Alfredo of Masury; son, Michael McCoy and girlfriend Kristian Scudier of Niles; sister, Peggy Dolata and her husband and Gerald’s brother-in-law and best friend Walt of Hermitage; niece, Geraldine Dolata of Hermitage; nephew Michael Dolata and his wife Angel of Richmond, Illinois; grandson, Andrew McCoy and his mother Darlene McCoy of Sharon also many other nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Daugherty; brothers, Ron, Bill, and Dick Gardlock; and infant sister; nephew, Richard Gardlock; and great nephew, Sean Dolata.



A prayer service will be held 7:00 p.m. August 26, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In Lou of flowers please donate, in Gerald honor to the National Kidney Foundation or American Diabetes Association.

Family and friends may send heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald C. Daugherty please visit our Tribute Store.