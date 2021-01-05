Georgette Mary Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette Mary Hammond, age 95, passed away early Sunday morning, January 3, 2021 at Woodlands at Hampton Woods.



Georgette was born April 28, 1925 in El Paso, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Daher (David) and Rhamy (Bouzeide) Wardy.

Georgette earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas, El Paso where she was a leader of the independent professional women’s organization, a member of the Press Club and Newman Community.

Upon graduation, she worked as a hospital administrator at William Beaumont Hospital in El Paso, Texas.

While on a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, Ohio, Georgette met the love of her life, William Paul “Bill” Hammond, her beloved husband of 64 years, whom she married April 24, 1956.

After her marriage and move to Youngstown, Georgette spent 20 years as the manager of the maintenance agreement department at Sears and Roebuck.



In addition to raising her children and caring for her family, Georgette was a parishioner at St. Maron Church and was an active member for many years for the Family Life Committee, the Maronite Youth Organization and multiple fundraising projects for the church.

Although Georgette enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, sewing, stamp collecting, playing cards and genealogy, her greatest enjoyment came from watching her grandchildren’s academic and athletic events and celebrating their achievements with them.



Georgette is survived by her three children, Mary Ann (David) Shepherd of Poland, Genette (Rick) Boyle of Vienna, Virginia and Paul (Monica) Hammond of Canfield and seven grandchildren, Kristen (Daniel) Crish, Matthew and Rachel Boyle, Christopher (Emily) and Alec Hammond.



Georgette was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers, Abe, Joseph, James and George and her three sisters, Ruby, Mary and Edna.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woodlands at Hampton Woods for their extended compassionate care of Georgette as well as Hospice of the Valley during her final days.



Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Maron Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Due to the Covid19 pandemic social distancing and masks will be required.

Friends and family can also join the services virtually by logging into Facebook @ the St. Maron’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

