George William West, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William West, Jr., of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Windsor House of Canfield.



Born December 9, 1927 in Canfield, Ohio, George was the son of the late George W. and Laura (Keller) West.



George was a 1946 Canfield High School graduate. He attended Bowling Green and Youngstown State University.

He served his country in the United States Army, 1st Cavalry Division.

George married Norma Jean Hupp on October 6, 1950.

Prior to retirement in 1990, he owned and operated The George West Heating and Sheet Metal Company in Canfield for over 32 years.



George was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Boardman.

He was a former member of the Canfield Fire Department, Canfield City Councilman from 1976-1980, Canfield Community Club, Canfield Investment Club, and a member of the Republican Party and Post 177 American Legion.

George was an avid NASCAR and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed the summer concerts on the Village Green in Canfield, ballroom dancing, listening to big band music and spending time with his family.



Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard, Ferran, Kenneth, Herman, Donald and Keith West and his sisters, Winona Morrow, Doris Cannon, Jean K. McCall and Betty Blough.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Norma Jean; his children, Craig W. (Vera) West and Cynthia Jean West; his grandchildren, George West, Melissa West Solway and Melanie West; his granddaughter, Emerson “Sonny” Solway and many nieces and nephews.



Private services were held with military honors.

George was laid to rest at Canfield Cemetery.

The family request memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Mark’s Victory Lutheran Church, 280 Mill Creek Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

