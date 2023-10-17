CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William Richardson, Jr., affectionately known as Papa George to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

George was born in Youngstown, Ohio to George, Sr. and Annabella (Leach) Richardson.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, where he was a member of the track team and the captain of the football team.

It was there that he met the love of his life, Maryann Galla.

After graduating in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, where he served his country as an MP and played for the Marine All-Star football team in Japan. He remained a proud Marine his entire life.

He and Maryann were married on August 25, 1956 and spent the next 67 years dedicated to each other. They set up a home in Boardman, Ohio, where they raised their five children.

After George retired from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 396, they moved to Canfield, Ohio. It was there that he spent the most time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passing on stories from his childhood, sharing words of wisdom, and teaching valuable life lessons in a way that only he could do. He enjoyed working outside on his property, cutting down trees, planting gardens, and having bonfires. He was a great cook and always made his famous mashed potatoes for all the family meals. Whether it was picking and canning tomatoes and peppers, a tradition that he passed down to his children and grandchildren or firing a shotgun on New Year’s Eve with his grandsons, he will be remembered most for his example of unconditional love and loyalty to his family.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Maryann; his children, Colleen Ann Dellapenna (Bernie), George Brian Richardson (Trudy), Debra Lynn Calai (Fred), John Paul Richardson (Gina), and Elizabeth Ann Miller (Matt); his grandchildren, Tony Dellapenna (Natalee), Dana Owen (Dallas), Dan Calai (Lauren), Nicole Tuchek (Joe), Krista Wollet (Gene), Madison Miller, Noah Miller, Maiya Miller, and Jacob Richardson; his great-grandchildren, Gianna and Priscilla Dellapenna, Jones, Sosie, and Leela Owen, and Caroline, Peyton, and Dani Calai; and his brother, Paul Richardson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother Jim Richardson, his son-in-law Tony Dellapenna, and his grandson Nicholas Richardson-Miller.

George was funny, told great stories, and always had a way of making those around him feel comfortable. He was a good provider and a wonderful man. We all miss him. He left us with one wish:“Remember me with smiles and laughter, as the way I remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then I don’t want you to remember me at all.”

Private family Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s name may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the donor’s choice.

