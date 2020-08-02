George William Fannin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – George William Fannin, 60, of Austintown, passed away after a short illness, on Tuesday, July 28, surrounded by his family, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Born February 28, 1960 in Akron, Ohio, George is the son of Michael and Barbara (Murdock) Fannin.

George graduated from South East High in 1979.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army.

George worked as a correctional officer for over 24 years for Trumbull County Correctional Institution.

George loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting the grass. He loved sports and enjoyed participating in his “fantasy leagues.”

George leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Paula (Bosker) Fannin, whom he married October 16, 1999; his daughter, Ashley Fannin; his siblings, Shelly (Mark) Johns, Wendy (Frank) Yanni, Sandra Fannin, Michael Fannin and Robert Curtis; his father-in-law, Alfred Bosker.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

George’s family wishes to express appreciation to all offering condolences but has elected to not have services at this time due to the current pandemic.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

