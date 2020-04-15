George Watson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Watson, 88, passed away Monday evening, April 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 12, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of George and Doris N. (Crockett) Watson, Sr.

Bud was employed as an inspector on the assembly line at the final inspection at General Motors-Lordstown Complex for 22 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a 1949 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Bud was of the Christian Faith and had been a member of First Federated, Pleasant Valley and YBC/Crossroads Churches. He was also a member of U.A.W. Local No. 1112 and the Steel Valley Squares, and attended the GM Lordstown Men’s Retirement Breakfast. Bud was a member of AA for 34 years. He was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bud loved to supe-up his vehicles, from T-Bucket down to adding an engine to his bicycle. He was an avid hunter since the age of ten. Bud would look forward all year long to the Canfield Fair and he loved boating and water skiing. Bud was a wonderful Historian.

Bud’s first wife of 40 years, the former Doloris M. “Doe” Kaltenbaugh, whom he married in 1952, died in 1992. His second wife, the former Lillian R. Huskins, whom he married in 1993, died in 2018.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Deborah L. Watson of Boardman and Kimberly A. (John T.) MacPherson Klein of Leetonia; his grandchildren, Denia (Joshua) Wolsonovich Hibbard, Nicholas M. Wolsonovich (Caitlyn Egan), Timothy G. Klein and Melody C. (James) Klein FitzSimmons; seven great-grandchildren and his former son-in-law, Nicholas P. Wolsonovich of Austintown.

Besides his parents and his first wife and second wife, Bud was preceded in death by his son, Robert R. Watson and his brother, William Lee Watson.

Private family Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Bud’s name may be given to Alcoholics Anonymous, 527 N. Meridian Rd. Yo., OH 44509; Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Yo., OH 44510 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Yo., OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.