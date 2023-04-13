CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Lyons, 82 of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Canfield, died Saturday, April 8 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia.

George was born March 6, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Loretta (Senn) Lyons and had lived in the Youngstown area until September when moved to Virginia to be closer to family.

He graduated from Boardman High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

George was a production mechanic for General Electric for 35 years, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed camping and looked forward to spending winters with his wife in Arizona, which they did for 13 years.

George leaves his wife, the former Betty Lou Bossman, whom he married June 4, 1965; a son, Robert (Mary) Lyons of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lyons in 2004.

Friends may call on Monday, April 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 18 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.