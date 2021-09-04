George W. “Bill” Spencer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. “Bill” Spencer, 87, of Canfield, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Windsor House of Canfield.



Bill was born June 25, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George A. and Patricia E. Jones Spencer.



Bill was a lifelong area resident and a 1953 graduate of Boardman High School.

Bill served his country in the United States Army.

Upon his honorable discharge, he came home and joined in the family business, Spencer Tool and Die Manufacturing (Treasurer) and Impex Corp (Vice President).



In 1983, he furthered his education and obtained an Associate of Applied Science in Heat Processing Technology from Hocking Technical College.

Bill retired in 2007 from General Motors, UAW 1714, as a heat treat/furnace operator.



Bill loved airplanes, traveling and horse racing, however, his biggest treasure was his family, especially his grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Wilkins Spencer, whom he married April 21, 1958 and died February 27, 2016.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Virginia L. (Matt) Komara and Leigh A. (Karen Heney) Spencer; his grandchildren, Johnathan (Kelly) Komara and Katy Komara; his four great-grandsons and two special nephews, Stephen and Ed Spencer.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to American Legion, Post 177, P.O. Box 53, Canfield, OH 44406.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, September 9, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bill will be laid to rest beside his wife at Lake Park Cemetery.

