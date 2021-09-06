George T. Stricko, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George T. Stricko, age 85, passed away early morning on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

George was born June 6, 1936 in Youngstown to the late George and Mary (Tomas) Stricko.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

George retired in 1997 from Packard Electric.

George enjoyed drawing and painting, he was a talented cartoonist and photographer. He enjoyed woodworking and having ice cream at the lake. George was curious, he like to study unexplained phenomenon. He had taken flying lessons and could pilot a small airplane. He was a proud member of the Slovak Club.

George was a super fun grandpa to Dia, they enjoyed trips for ice cream, scenic drives, and activities all over Northeast Ohio. Family was paramount to George, he helped his disabled brother every week so that he was able to maintain an independent lifestyle. George was thoughtful in bringing food, help and support whenever he could.

Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by a brother, Richard.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Barbara Kross, they married October 14, 1968. He also leaves his daughter, Valerie Stricko-Mohn and her husband Allan and a granddaughter Dia Mohn.

Friends may call 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 North High St. in Cortland. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a private interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

