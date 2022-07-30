CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Somogynari, age 102, passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022.

He was born on April 19, 1920, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Louis F. and Elizabeth Dubois Somogyvari.

George will be remembered by his family as an awesome man, loved and adored by those who knew him.

He filled his life with love and happiness with his late wife Geraldine who he married on January 12, 1946.

He proudly served his country during WWII in Italy defending our freedoms.

After returning George worked for 37 and a half years at Republic Steel and later worked for Mellott Construction.

He was a member of the VFW and wore his WWII veteran hat with pride and honor. He was a former baseball player and umpire who loved to watch the Indians and Browns play. George was also a member of the Good Sam’s Camping Club, where he won championships playing horseshoes and shuffleboard. He scored his first hole in one at the young age of 90.

Cortland Methodist Church was his home church for many years, where he worshiped and fellowshipped.

He is survived by his children, Jane (Ben) Trask of Cortland, Ohio and Gerald (Dora) Somogynari of Clarksville, Tennessee; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Margaret Rosenburger and Helen Zadenjaski and numerous other family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine R. Mizner Somogynari; parents; siblings, Paul Somgynari, Bertha Somogyvari, Irma Freeman, Julia Slingley, Mary Somogynari and Rose Krevjko.

Funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior at the funeral home from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

