CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on December 6, 2022.

He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole.

Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1971.

He enlisted in the U.S Army Reserve in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1977.

On July 10, 2000, George married the former Claudia May Quimby and spent 22 happy years with her.

He was employed at the General Motors Corporation Assembly Plant in Lordstown for 42 years and retired in 2013.

A dedicated music lover and amateur photographer, George introduced his family to all types of music and gifted them with priceless photographs. He was a warm and generous host and many people enjoyed the hospitality of his home for holiday parties throughout the year.

George was baptized and confirmed a child of Christ at Zion Lutheran Church where he remained a lifelong member.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Claudia Cole of Canfield; sister, Patricia (Randy) Howells of Salem; step-daughters, Vonda (Edward) Kuhn of Volant, Pennsylvania and Tammy (Jack) Crawford of New Castle, Pennsylvania; step-grandchildren, Cody and Brady Crawford and Britney and Bailey Kuhn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. George will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Yo., OH 44512.

