George R. Makar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George R. Makar, 89, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

George was born on February 21, 1932, in Girard, Ohio, the son of Stephen F. Makar, Jr. and Katherine M. Lucic Makar.

George was united in marriage to the former Marilynn I. Miller on November 23, 1953, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of the area, George was a 1949 graduate of Girard High School.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country from 1950-1954 aboard the USS Dixie AD14.

George was employed as a machinist with American Welding and Manufacturing, retiring in 1991.

A long-time member of Millcreek Community Church, he enjoyed singing in the church choir, attending the Men of Faith breakfast meetings and golfing with the Friendship League. George was past Grandmaster of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Canfield #155.

He had a strong work ethic who spent time helping others as a handyman. George and Marilynn loved traveling to Top Sail Island with their children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Marilynn; children, Mark (Deborah) Makar, Sandra (Bud) White, Keith (Shari) Makar, Kirk (Jackie) Makar, Sally (Gregory) Humphries and Amy (Vic Wells) Gothay; sisters, Caroline Tusin and Barbara Dunlap; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Missik and grandson, Anthony Gothay.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Millcreek Community Church, 4570 Lockwood Boulevard, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Greg Calko, officiating.

Burial will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or Millcreek Community Church.

