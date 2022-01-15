AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the chapel at Ellsworth Cemetery for George O. Bardo, 88, of Austintown Township, formerly of Sebring.

George passed away, Wednesday evening, January 12, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

He was born April 6, 1933, in Salem, the son of Lee Carson and Grace M. (Barnett) Bardo.

He graduated from Sebring High School and had worked for Sebring Pottery for ten years.

He was catholic by faith.

George was never married.

He leaves several cousins.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield for the years of care and compassion given to George during his time with them and also to Hospice of the Valley for their care of George.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of George O. Bardo, please visit our Tribute Store.