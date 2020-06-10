George M. Yuhas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Michael Yuhas, 81, of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Windsor House in Canfield.

Born August 29, 1938, in North Jackson, George was the son of the late John and Anna Yuhas.

Prior to retirement George worked at Packard Electric for 35 years and later owned and operated George’s Auto and Tractor Sales in North Jackson.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church. His memberships also included the Penn Allegheny Chapter International Ford Retractable Club, the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club and Buckeye Flip Flop Car Club.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia and his sister, Barbara.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Carol Gallite; his stepchildren, Dr. William (Monica) Houser Jr., Tamara Houser, George (Jill) Houser, Ron Benson and Tammy Hartz and his stepgrandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Shannon, Alex, Camry, and Carly House.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., where social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks is encouraged, at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

A private service and burial at North Jackson will follow.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.