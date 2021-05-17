George L. Wagner, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Wagner, 92, of Canfield passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at his home with his daughter by his side.

George was born April 11, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George A. and Hanna (Stafford) Wagner.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War, based upon the threat following Pearl Harbor during WWII.

After George was discharged from the Army, he followed in his father’s footsteps making painting his career. He retired in 1992 from General Motors, Lordstown where he worked as a painter in the Maintenance Department.

George was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton.

He was a volunteer navigator with the American Cancer Society, and an avid golfer, playing in several local golf leagues. George also enjoyed reading and hunting trips to Henry’s Bend, Pennsylvania with his high school friends.

His wife, the former Delores Fruit, whom he married in 1953, passed away in March of 2017.

George leaves his daughter, Cynthia Wagner of Canfield, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Maher.

Following George’s wishes, private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in George’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel.

