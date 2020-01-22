George L. Ayers, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Ayers, 56, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Hospice House in Poland.



George was born on January 9, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dennis and Wilma (Johnson) Ayers.



He graduated from Fairmont State University in 1987 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.



In 2010, George was diagnosed with cancer. Despite his diagnosis he continued to work at Delphi Electrical, now Aptiv, as an electrical engineer, as he battled the illness.



George was a member of First Baptist of Niles. He previously served as a Treasurer and a Deacon at Faith Baptist.

He was known as a “fixer” to many and enjoyed helping others. He loved football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and playing dominos with friends. George’s biggest pride and joy was his grandson, River.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda (McNally), whom he married on September 12, 1992; his children, Emily (Cory) Kimmy, Justin Ayers and Janelle Ayers; his brothers, Richard (Shirley) Ayers, Bob (Debbie) Ayers, Jeff Ayers, Dennis Ayers, Jr. and John (Tami) Ayers; his sister, Sandy (Tom) Tomko; his sister-in-law, Nancy Ayers; his brother-in-law, Michael (Karen) McNally; his grandson, River Kimmy and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, George was preceded into Glory by his brother, Wayne Ayers.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland OH 44514 or American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland OH 44106.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.