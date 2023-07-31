COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. LaVogue, 76, of Columbiana, Ohio, has been uploaded to the almighty cloud while surrounded by his family, on Thursday July 27, 2023.

George was born in Boardman, Ohio on April 4, 1947.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1965 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1966. He was stationed on submarines, the USS Grampus and the USS John Marshall from 1965-1969 when he was honorably discharged.

George returned to Ohio and went to work as a lineman for Ohio Bell in 1970 and stayed with them through their rock-star amount of name changes. George was the CWA Local 4300 president from 1996 to his retirement from Ameritech in 2002

George leaves behind his two daughters, Stephanie (James) Barbato and Niki (Raymond) Casselberry; a brother, Thomas (Marcy) LaVogue; a sister, Cynthia Wilson and two granddaughters, Madeline and Alison Barbato.

George is once again united with his wife, Jeannette (Barry) LaVogue who he married in 1971; his parents, Chester LaVogue and Daisy (Sherratt) LaVogue; a sister, Susan Zalac and his daughter, Sherry LaVogue and all the navy buddies who have gone before, the next round is on him.

Calling hours will be August 10, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a small memorial to follow at Lane Family Funeral Home in Austintown, Ohio.

In place of flowers please donate to American Legion Post #290 or your local American Legion.

