YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Hinerman, Jr. affectionately known by his sisters as GeeGee, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, knowing he was loved and took the hand of Jesus as he left his earthly home.

George was born to George, Sr. and Jane Hinerman in Youngstown, Ohio on September 8, 1943.

He grew up in Canfield, Ohio in the big White House on the corner, climbing trees, tormenting his sisters (lol) and helping his grandparents tend their little farm. Two things I remember doing with him were killing the chickens for dinner, climbing the Bing cherry trees and throwing the pits at each other.

He loved and was proud of his family, especially his children and grandkids. He loved talking about his family vacations to Disney, Corvettes and his time in the Navy.

George served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 serving on the USS Barney and the USS Newport News stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He loved talking about the ports he visited. His ship was a part of the support team during the Cuban Missile crisis.

After the service, he moved to Florida working construction and eventually starting a commercial cleaning business. That business continued for 52 years until he retired in 2016. He retired in Austintown, Ohio to live out the remainder of his days with his sisters nearby.

Surviving to mourn his passing are son, George J. Hinerman III (Kimberly) and their children, Kayley, Emily and George IV, of South Carolina; daughter, Jennifer Jane Jones (Sean) and their son, Ford of Florida and son, Jeffrey J. Hinerman of Florida. Also surviving are Gayl Hinerman Kessler and Fran Hinerman (both previous wives); sisters, Nancy L. Davis of Austintown, Ohio and Sally J. Lesch (John) of Austintown, Ohio and Jo Mcluckie (Daryl) of Wooster, Ohio; many wonderful nieces and nephews and extended family.

We could not have done this journey without the help of our niece, Linda Lee Leger, who knew what to do and who to contact when we were uncertain…Special thanks to the nurses and aides and the complete staff of Canfield Health Care Center who not only cared for our brother but who tolerated all our questions and grew to be like family. We will not forget your kindness.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

