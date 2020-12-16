BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. “Sarge” Confoey, 90 of Berlin Center, died Friday morning, December 4 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, Austintown, after a short illness.

He was born November 11, 1930 in Scienceville, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence J. “C.J.” and Laura (Coleman) Confoey, Sr. and was a lifetime area resident.

George quit school at the age of 15 because his father had been hurt on the P & LE Railroad. He went to work at Keener Farm, Hawkins Feed Mill, the feedmill in North Jackson and E. W. Bliss in Salem.

George was drafted during Korean War into the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 45th Infantry, Thunderbirds Division and the 714th Field Artillery,Battery C and was discharged as a Sargeant. He was awarded the Korean Service medal, the Bronze Star with 3 Battle Star Ribbon, United Nation Service Medal, United Defense Service Ribbon and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. After his discharge, George also served for eight years in the Ohio Ready Reserve and was a lifetime member of the Korean War Veterans Association.

In 1949, George started working for U.S. Steel, McDonald, 18 Shipping as a tag man, then a gang leader and retired in 1981 after working 32 years. After his retirement, George did small engine repairs of chain saws, push mowers, farm tractors, etc.

He was a true outdoorsman and loved to go hunting, especially for pheasant and enjoyed fishing, gardening and planting many trees on his property. He was also a member of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau.

His wife, the former Gwenneth Baringer, whom he married February 14, 1954, died January 14, 2019.

He leaves his son, Gary Confoey of Berlin Center; a brother, Richard Confoey of Berlin Center; two sisters, Kathleen Yeagley of Blairsville, Georgia and Patricia A. Wolfe of Berlin Center and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, George was preceded in death by four brothers, William E. “Eddy” Confoey, Clarence James “Sonny” Confoey, Jr., Robert T. Confoey and Raymond C. Confoey and two sisters, Nancy J. Confoey and infant, Alberta J. Confoey.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

