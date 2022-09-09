MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Saare, 64, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

George was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of William and Ruth (Pullin) Saare.

He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and had worked as a Medical Coder in the Healthcare Industry in this area as well as in Florida and Kentucky.

George moved back to Mineral Ridge to help take care of his ageing parents. George enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved cat Chester.

He was a member of the Mineral Ridge VFW Auxiliary.

George leaves his sister, Karen Cassano and her husband Paul of Austintown, two nephews, Samuel (Stephanie) Cassano of Austintown, and Jesse (Shannon) Cassano of Lake Milton, one niece, Georgia (Brandon) Kirby of Diamond, as well as one great niece and two great nephews, Arizona, Braydon and Creighton Kirby all of Diamond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where friends and family may call from Noon to 1:00 p.m.

