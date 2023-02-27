CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of George H. Braun announces with much sadness his passing on February 26, 2023.

George was born in Warren and was a longtime Cortland, Ohio resident of 52 years. George was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Esther Swab Braun; siblings, Mabel Lammon and Laura May Ward; son-in-law, Donald Whipple.

George earned an Associate Degree in Electronics and worked for Copperweld Steel for 43 years as a Maintenance Electrician.

He had a passion for sports, especially baseball and played competitively AA Baseball in Warren, Ohio. He was a lifelong loyal Cleveland sports fan, Guardians, Browns, and Cavaliers. An avid golfer, scoring 2 Holes-in-One, and bowler well into his 80’s. He was secretary and treasurer for eight years for his Crest senior bowling league and he enjoyed playing bridge, achieving an ACBL Life Master. He also had a love for being by and on the water boating and fishing especially with family.

On March 30, 1957, he married Kalina Callow Braun of Niles, Ohio. As a husband of 66 years and dedicated father, George built a legacy of love of family, hard work, and kindness. Left behind to cherish his memory, his wife Kalina; children, Carolyn (Carmen, Jr.) Roberts, Tracy Whipple, David (Tammy Luich) Braun, Mary Cay Griffith, and Steve (Jennifer) Braun; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and extended family members.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday following calling hours. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Clinic and Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 6025 Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007-9832, Lakeview Teacher’s Scholarship, 300 Hillman Dr. Cortland, OH 44410, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St. Warren, OH 44483.

To send flowers to the family of George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.