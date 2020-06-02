George F. Lordi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Lordi, 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.



Born in Youngstown in 1944, George was the son of the late Joseph and Betty (Fezzuoglio) Lordi.

He attended Chaney High School, where he was a sports star and Youngstown State University, where he studied engineering.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer, most notably by the Edward J. Debartolo Corporation, where he helped design the many malls that grew in prominence all over the country during those times. He most recently worked for Livi Steel and thoroughly enjoyed his work there up to two months prior to his passing. He constantly talked about his passion for his craft and his desire to get back to work right up until the end.



George also enjoyed sports, especially Pittsburgh Steelers football, music, dancing with his wife Kathleen of 50 years and many, many friends at their weekly hangout, collecting and playing and joking with his grandchildren. The most important thing to say about George is that he truly cared about everyone and went out of his way to help his family when in need. His family will always truly appreciate his generosity.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, David (Susan) Lordi of Mineral Ridge; daughter, Tracy (Jason) Koebel of Austintown; grandchildren, Andrew, Taylor, Cassidy, Nick, Austin, Sofia and Ava; his brother, Gerald (Michaeleen) Lordi of Barberton; sister, Kathryn Kish of Austintown and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George F. Lordi please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.