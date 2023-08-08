MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Edward Walchak, 49 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly from complications of MS, Monday, August 7 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

George was born January 10, 1974 in Warren, a son of George C. and Mary D. (Smusz) Walchak and lived most of his life in this area.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1992, where he played football for three years and also played the drums in the band for a year. George graduated from The Ohio State University where he received his Phd. in Physics.

He had been a teacher assistant at Youngstown State University for several years until unable to work due to his illness. His work history never reflected everything he had accomplished.

He was an avid reader and brilliant in math and science. He was the founder of MS Soldiers where he helped MS patients with information on the disease and lessening the complications with diet and exercise. George had a photographic mind and could remember so many details. He always came up up with a good quote from a movie to reflect on an event. He enjoyed watching movies and was a Lord of the Rings fan and also a Star Wars fan since the age of three.

He was a member of the Cortland Lodge #529 F & AM and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, George and Mary Walchak of Mineral Ridge, George leaves a daughter, Alysia Walchak of Tallahassee, Florida; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Smusz and Henry and Grace Walchak and aunts and uncles, Carla and John Walchak, Joyce Smusz and Anne Smusz.

There will be a private Celebration of Life for George at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

