CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Earl Michael, 86, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Saturday, February 16, 1935, in Harrisville, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his son, Roger Michael; parents, Roy Frank and Mary Ann Hockenberry Michael; three brothers and two sisters.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He worked as a machinist until his retirement from Wean United. He later decided he wasn’t ready for retirement and picked his trade back up and worked for Champion Steel until his second retirement at the age of 66.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” McConnell Michael; children, Ken (Cherie) Michael and Carol Ann (Dale) Denman; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces nephews and numerous extended family members; also his two fur babies, Brandy and Pierre.

Funeral services will be held privately according to the families wishes; a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

