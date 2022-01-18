YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Olinger, 71 of Youngstown died Friday morning, January 14 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown.

George was born November 19, 1950 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Menzo B. and Evelyn L. (Curtis) Olinger and came to this area as a child.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and worked in maintenance for Superior, Inc. for 24 years.

George was a former member of Four Mile Run Church.

He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping and archery.

He leaves three brothers, Claude Olinger and John Olinger, both of Salem and Frank Olinger of Berlin Center and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Olinger and a brother, Eugene Olinger.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

