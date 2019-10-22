George E. Holliday, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Holliday, age 82 of Bristolville, passed away at his home following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 21.

George was born in Yorkville, Ohio on August 26, 1937 to George A. and Kathryn (Schneider) Holliday.

Nearing the end of the Korean War, George proudly served her country in the U.S. Army.



On November 22, 1958 George was united in marriage to the former Sara Beckett who survives.



His career started working alongside his father in the heating business but opportunity took him to the Ford Motor Company where he worked in assembly for 25 years before his retirement.



When George took time for himself, he was typically found outdoors. He had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing; only hanging up his rifle and rod and reel when his health made him. He was a member of the NRA and past member of the Moose Lodge in Mecca. Most importantly, George was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Besides his wife of 61 years, George is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Jeff Arnal) Porter of Wellington, Tammy (Brad Wright) Holliday of Hudson, Melinda Holliday of Elyria and Melissa (Mike) Masterson of Sheffield Village; his son, Jeff (Dawn Rizer) Holliday of Dorset; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Charles of N. Ridgeville, Lanny of Columbus Station and Scott of Medina and his sisters, Edith of Ashtabula and Sandra of Nelsonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.



A memorial service for George will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland with the family meeting friends one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

