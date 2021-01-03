George Chepke, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Chepke, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and children.



He would tell you how blessed he was to share a life of love and laughter with his wife Patricia for 62 wonderful years. Together they raised six children all married to loving spouses and have 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



George was born April 24, 1932 on the family farm in North Jackson, the son of Balazs and Vera (Keraras) Chepke. George was raised to know the value of hard work and family.

He graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1950 and attended YSU. He was one of 11 siblings and is survived by his brother, Tom.



George lived a life of service to his country, community and family. A proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard, he also spent 12 years serving on the Jackson Milton school board as well as various church boards.

He was an active member of Ravenna Assembly of God and a supporter of the local Rescue Mission and Teen Challenge.



Those who knew George knew that he was a hard worker who never suffered from idle hands. He built his company, Utility Contracting, from the ground up with the support of his loving wife and worked alongside his brothers, sons, grandsons and nephews. His sons David and Jeff, along with his grandson, George, carry the torch for a company that has given so much to the Mahoning Valley. George had a deep appreciation and respect for all of his employees and fellow contractors in the area.



An avid sports fan, George loved to watch YSU football and basketball and could be found in the bleachers of many high school sporting events. He was the biggest fan of any activity his grandchildren were involved in and took great pride in standing on the sidelines cheering for those he loved.



George leaves behind a legacy of love and will be deeply missed by his wife, Patricia, whom he married October 25, 1958; their six children, David (Carol) Chepke, Mark (Lori) Chepke, Jeff (Heidi) Chepke, Lisa (Howard) Hochberg, Christopher (Lori) Chepke and Susan (Pete) Janusz; one brother, Tom Chepke; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Joe, Marty, Frank, Bill, John, Chuck and Gene Chepke and two sisters, Erma Batta and Marg Iagulli.



George was a born-again Christian who loved Jesus with all of his heart and prayed for his children and grandchildren daily.

His favorite bible verse was Isaiah 58:11-12:

“The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail. Your people will rebuild the ancient ruins and will raise up the age-old foundations; you will be called Repairer of Broken Walls, Restorer of Streets with Dwellings.”



To our sweet “Papa”—our strong builder—thank you for laying a foundation of love and faith that this family will continue to build upon. You will be forever in our hearts and memories. We love you.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Ravenna Assembly of God Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George’s memory to Youngstown or Warren Rescue Mission and Teen Challenge of Youngstown or Cleveland.

