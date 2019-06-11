George Albert Sigle Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of George Albert Sigle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

George was born March 25, 1928 in Salem, the son of Ernest and Lavergne (Hull) Sigle.

He was a graduate of Greenford High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. George received a Purple Heart for injuries he received during his time in Korea.

When he returned from serving his country George went to work for the family greenhouse, Sigle’s Flowers, where he later became the owner/operator until 1978. George later took a job with the United States Postal Service in the maintenance department, retiring in 1990.

He attended Calla Community Church, was a former member of the Greenford Ruritan and the Ohio Florist Association.

George served on the Greenford School Board during the merger with North Lima to form South Range Schools.

He was known by many and made friends with everyone he met. He referred to himself as “Mr. Mean, Miserable and Hard to get along with”, which made everyone he met smile. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed traveling, could fix anything and loved to read but most of all George adored his grandson, Evan.

His wife the former Dorothy Jean Felger, whom he married June 25, 1955, passed away April 5, 2002.

George leaves one daughter, Karen Hazen and her husband, Steve, of Canfield; one grandson, Evan Kostalek; one brother, Ernest (Patricia) Sigle of Canfield; two sisters, Doris Jean Hoskins of Kimbolton and Kathleen Smith of Plano, Texas.

Besides his parents and his wife, George is preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Feicht, Margaret McCabe and Ernestine Gleckler.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.