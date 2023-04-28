HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Marsh passed away peacefully Saturday April 22, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic.

He was born February 10, 1959, Warren Ohio, the son of Marie Barrett Marsh and John Marsh.

George, a Vienna Ohio native, graduated from Mathews high school with lifelong friends. He lived larger than life spreading laughter, sincerity, and generosity. George was known for his seemingly endless supply of jokes and stories which he shared with everyone around him. He was also the go-to guy for fixing anything with a motor. He ran Marsh Bros Salvage, which specialized in motorcycles in his early 20’s where he built friendships in the community. He enjoyed traveling, garage sales, swap meets, cooking for friends and the best happy hours in town.

He was a proud and loving father who supported his son in every aspect of his life. Any of George’s family and friends could count on him to always be there in times of need.

He leaves his son George Beatty-Marsh (Howland), his siblings John Marsh (Greensburg), Kathleen Fowler (Houston), David Marsh (Vienna), Jim Marsh (Hubbard), Bob Marsh (Hartford) and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tom Marsh and sister Janet Marsh Lloyd.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday May 15, 2023 at UP a Creek Tavern (4793 E Market St, Warren, OH, 44484). We encourage friends and family to bring copies of pictures of George and their fondest memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to the Halo House Foundation which is a non-profit organization that provides housing to cancer patients. Founded by George’s sister Kathleen and nephew Nathan Fowler. Halo House Foundation

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

