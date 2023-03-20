WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geneva Marie Fenton Clark, age 80, of Warren, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023.

She was born on April 29, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to the late Walter and Edith Palmer Fenton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Leo Clark; and aunt and uncle, Clyde and Eva Sunderman.

Geneva was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved her grandchildren being both a grandmother and their babysitter helping to raise them. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting, and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Lori) Clark, and Debbie (Dave) Yenchocic; grandsons, Brandon Clark, David Yenchocic, and Caden Clark, and numerous friends who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Champion Christian Church, 151 Center St. W. Warren, OH 44481.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday March 23, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Pineview Memorial Park 4049 Youngstown Rd. SE Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.