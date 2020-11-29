Geneva A. Elliott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geneva Anne Elliott, 72, of Youngstown, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence.

Born September 24, 1948 in Youngstown, Geneva was the daughter of Harry and Eileen (Roessler) August.

Geneva was a 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She married Donald M. Elliott on December 4, 1965 and together raised two boys.

Her talents included crafting, painting and sculpting. She won countless blue ribbons at the Canfield Fair, including several “Best Of Show” ribbons.

Geneva leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 55 years, Donald; her sons, Steve (Sherri Clay) and Tom; her nephew, Bud Kraft and niece, Niki Kraft and her grandniece, Kathy Kraft.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Kraft.

Per Geneva’s request, no services will be held.

She will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in her honor.

