Gene Joseph Trimacco Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Joseph Trimacco, 71, of McDonald passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following a long, courageous battle.

Gene was born July 27, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Daisy (Sole) Trimacco.



Gene was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School.

He enjoyed growing up on Edison Avenue with his good friends and never missed a Sunday dinner at his parents’ home. Gene was also a talented artist and painted the murals that hung at the Struthers Field House for many years.



Gene honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a proud combat Vietnam veteran.

Thereafter, he attended Youngstown State University where he pursued his love for art.

Gene worked at Packard Electric for over 30 years.

It was there that he met the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Marsha (Bundy), whom he married April 29, 1972.



Gene and Marsha built their life in the Village of McDonald, where they have been proud residents for over 40 years. During this time, Gene found some of his greatest joy as he watched his two daughters, whom he adored, grow up. He was an active member of the community where he freely gave of his time and talents by championing youth girl’s fastpitch softball, re-developing the baseball fields, creating backdrops for the Royal Swan Swim Club and was an active member of the Woodland Park Methodist Church.



Gene was a one-of-a-kind gentleman who loved music, art, technology, the Cleveland Indians and spending his Friday nights in the fall watching many exciting football games with his daughter. He was thrilled that he got to return to his alma mater and cheer on the Struthers Wildcats Football Team for the last seven years, where his son-in-law is the head coach.



Gene is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jaclyn (Curt) Kuntz of McDonald and Courtney (Thomas Wilson) Trimacco of Cleveland and the lights of his life, his granddaughters, Ava Rose and Halle Ann Kuntz, both of McDonald, whom he was affectionately known as “Buddy,” as they were the best of friends. Furthermore, Gene was blessed to be a member of a very close-knit family whom he cherished. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Patricia Bundy and Cathy Weller; his nephews, William and Robert Bundy; nieces, Amy Harrison and Morgan Trimacco; great-nieces and nephews, Olivia, Baron, Jalen, Grace, Emma and William and close family friend, Jason Winter.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Jo Trimacco; his best friend and brother-in-law, William E. Bundy and his beloved niece, Annalese Rose Booth.



To his girls, Gene was the sun in the sky during the day and the moon at night, always a source of light and unconditional love no matter the day or circumstance.



The family will receive relatives and friends at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Friday, June 28 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.

Gene will be laid to rest at Girard Union Cemetery with full military honors.



The family would like to send out a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Manor who always made sure he felt loved.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.