Gene E. Manchester, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Gene E. Manchester, 97 of Alliance, formerly of Canfield, died Monday evening, August 19, at Alliance Community Hospital.

Gene was born December 24, 1921 in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late Warren L. and Ruth (Beardsley) Manchester and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating from high school, Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

Following her discharge from the service she attended Youngstown College and earned an associate degree in business administration.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Carbonic Dispenser for 14 years and then for the C.F. Simmers Division, Canfield from 1968 until she retired in 1994.

Gene was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, the Ellsworth Grange and had volunteered in various capacities in the area.

She leaves her sister, Ora Nisbet of Arizona; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Manchester and a sister, Esther Snyder.

Private graveside services were held at Canfield Village Cemetery.

No calling hours per Gene’s wishes.

