CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Douglas Green, 80, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Born April 4, 1943, to James and Jean Green, Gene spent his childhood in Warren, Ohio, alongside his two brothers, Jim and Nelson.

He spent his formative years with his father, developing a commitment to Warren Precision Heat Treating, a family business. After his father’s passing, he fully dedicated himself to the company, working tirelessly to make it the success that it was, finally retiring in 2018.

He met the love of his life, Donna, in 1990. They spent 31 years building a loving and welcoming home. Together they enjoyed spending time in the yard, on the water and with their family.

Gene was a tenacious man. His work ethic and dedication to his family were unmatched. He had a love for antiques and a passion for restoring old vehicles. He spent his days searching for new projects and completing countless others.

Gene was a member of the 5 Point Model A Club, Treasures Hunters of Trumbull County and the Cortland Moose Lodge.

His canine friends meant the world to him. Missy has stayed behind with Donna but Bud and Molly are with him now on an endless walk down to the water.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Donna; brother, Nelson Green of Southington, Ohio; stepchildren, Jeff Fenton of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bruce Fenton of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Kathy Jurgle of Cortland, Ohio; son-in-law and dear friend, Ted Jurgle; grandchildren, Gary Weigle, Amy (Mike) Gulino, Zane (Ciara) Fenton, Kelly Fenton, Jenny (Luke) Blackney, Corey Jurgle, Stacy Fenton, Kody (Ashley) Fenton and Madison Callahan, as well as many other beloved family members and dear friends.

Gene was predeceased by his father, James; mother, Jean; brother, Jim; sisters-in-law, Mary and Joann and nephew, Jimmy.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio, with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuenralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.