Gene A. Potter, Sr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Potter, Sr., 88, of North Jackson, passed away Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Gene was born August 18, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Claude J. and Anna Frances (Davis) Potter.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School, class of 1950.

After high school, Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

After the war Gene returned home and worked for Ohio Edison for 17 years. Gene left Ohio Edison and became a Senior National Representative for the Utility Workers of America, retiring in 1995.

Gene loved horses, music, singing, reading and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren never missing a sporting event. He also enjoyed taking trips to Beaver Creek to ride horses.

His wife, the former Donna Finley, whom he married May 20, 1978, passed away July 25, 2015.

Gene leaves three children, Pamela J. (Thomas) Raidel of Newton Township, Gene A Potter, Jr. of N. Ft. Myers, Florida and Catherine J. (Terence) Fogg of Austintown; three stepchildren, Kirk Zimmerman and Bonnie Zimmerman, both of San Leone, Texas, Shawn (Kevin) Whited of Orville, Ohio; one adopted daughter, Shawn M. Potter of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic the funeral will following all social distancing and mask requirements.

