CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Butcher, MD, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, in hospice care in Cortland, Ohio.

He was born July 6, 1935, in Forestville, New York, the son of Nelson and Ethel (Crowell) Butcher.

Gene spent most of his formative years growing up on a dairy farm in southern Michigan, later moving to West Lafayette, Indiana. He credited his parents’ strong belief in hard work and education for his professional and personal success.

Gene received a BS in Biochemistry in 1957 and a MS in Biochemistry in 1961 from Purdue University.

His military activity included: a ROTC Commission USAR while at Purdue, a Tactical Officer role at the US Army Chemical Corps School and a promotion to USAR Captain in 1964.

Gene married his wife, Suzanne (Ralston) in 1961 and both attended Duke Medical School. After medical school graduation the couple relocated to Youngstown, Ohio in 1968, where Gene grew a flourishing internal medicine practice.

His family frequently joked that they couldn’t walk ten feet at the Canfield Fair without being greeted by another one of Gene’s happy patients. He practiced medicine in a time when the doctor went on house calls and he developed a comforting bond with many of his patients. In 1984, Gene was recruited by Western Reserve Care System/Forum Health to organize medical staff operations.

Gene eventually retired as the Sr. Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs. He served as Associate Dean for Clinical Education for NEOUCOM. Gene was most proud of his role in the medical education of young residents, some of whom provided medical care to him in his last days.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gerald.

Surviving in addition to his wife Suzanne (Ralston) Butcher are his daughters, Beth Delwiche of Birmingham, England, Mary Mendlen of Bellevue, Washington and Sarah Clark of Naperville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Madelyn Mendlen, Isabel Mendlen, Liam Clark and Tyler Clark; brothers, Dale Butcher and Gordon Butcher; sister, Judy Nast and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was the most loving husband and father. He enjoyed time with his family, watching his grandkids grow up and play sports, golfing, travel, gardening, birdwatching and taking care of the fish in his backyard pond. He will be deeply missed.

A private celebration of life service will be scheduled for a future date. Those who wish to remember Gene in a special way may make gifts in his memory to an education charity of your own choosing.

