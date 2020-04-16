Gaynell “Gig” Ann Donbar Chiles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaynell “Gig” Ann Donbar Chiles, 63, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born July 12, 1956, in Youngstown, to Dorothy Scull Donbar and William Donbar.

She graduated from Boardman High School and earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Gig met her husband, Robert, when he had a summer job where she was working at Westwood Nursing Home; they married in 1984.

Gig had an amazing memory. She did well in her schooling, for nursing, pharmacology and environmental studies. She never needed to reread a book because she remembered all of it. Anywhere she had gone, she could remember how to get there again.

Gig liked strong coffee, Pink Floyd and football. She disliked having her picture taken. She liked rocks and she took geology courses. She enjoyed watching birds at her feeders and a fox family that some years nested on their property. She loved all animals and over the years, treated a succession of cats and dogs as family. Robert would not let her have a horse because he was afraid it would end up in the house.

She is remembered for a sense of humor, which included often winning the contest for the tackiest gift at Christmas but mostly, she is remembered for her caring and loving nature. She reminded people of the best things about themselves.

Her patients and residents at nursing homes, halfway houses, home health care and case management received much more than a duty shift. As a cook, she was diligent in providing for the residents’ preferences, as well as their dietary needs. She was unimpressed by material possessions or physical appearances, seeing straight to the heart of a human being and appreciating them for who they were.

Gig is survived by her husband, Robert Chiles; her daughter, Rachael (Jason) Markijohn; a grandson, expected in August; her brother, Timothy Donbar; her cousins, Tom Hultman and Charles Metzger, Jr.; her sisters-in-law, mother-in-law and her niece and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be planned later.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to homeless shelters, mental health services or animal shelters.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.