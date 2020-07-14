Gary Ward Patterson, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ward Patterson, 77 of Howland Township, passed away Monday evening, July 13, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland from leukemia.

He was born July 31, 1942 in Warren, the son of the late Harry Ward and Pauline Baker Patterson.



Gary was a 1960 graduate of Fowler High School.

He retired after 34 years of service from CSC, formerly Copperweld Steel.



He married Donna Wissinger on February 2, 1962. They had two children, Patrick (Jeannie) Patterson of Stanwood, Washington and Cari (Vince) Patrick of Vienna and six grandchildren.



On October 14, 1995, he married Faye Gilmour. He inherited three stepchildren, Kerrie (Mike) Olszewski and Scott Loyd both of Warren and Randall Loyd of Youngstown, as well as 16 grandchildren.



Gary and Faye moved to Dunnellon, Florida in 1997, where they enjoyed bike riding, kayaking and working in the yard. Most of all, they loved traveling across the country in their motorhome. Gary was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dunnellon, Florida.



There will be no calling hours or services. Per Gary’s wishes cremation was held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Warm Beach Camp, Kids 2 Camp Scholarship Fund, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292.

