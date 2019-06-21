Gary Michael Bellino Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Michael Bellino, a dedicated father and grandfather, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 69 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

Gary is survived by his two children, Lissa (Chris) Canale and Scott (Shannon) Bellino and five grandchildren, Braylin, Hallie, Sofia, Roman and Dominic. He is also survived by his brother, D. James (Marilyn) Bellino; two nephews and the mother of his children, Peggy Maglisco.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Gary was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 3, 1949 to James Salvatore Bellino and Elvira Lucente.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971 there after attending Cosmetology School.

He was a successful hair dresser and business owner of Gary’s Hair Scene in Austintown, Ohio for nearly 40 years.

Gary had recently retired to North Carolina with his son, Scott, and his family.

Gary was very social being active in the Lake Milton Association and his grandson’s baseball team. He was witty, charismatic and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Thursday, June 27 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made in his memory to Lupus Foundation of America in honor of his grandson, Braylin Bellino and/or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of his grandson, Roman Bellino. www.lupus.org or www.jdrf.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



