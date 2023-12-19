YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Mauerman 78, passed away early Monday morning, December 18, 2023 at Windsor House at Guardian, Youngstown.

Gary was born November 5, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Mildred (Price) Mauerman and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1964 and was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

Gary worked in assembly at the General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 35 years, retiring in August of 2002.

Gary was an avid stamp collector and loved to reminisce looking through his class yearbooks and attending monthly class dinners.He looked forward to traveling with his late wife, especially to Virginia Beach and Florida. He was interested in history and passionate about taking pictures of local notable places.

His wife, the former Dianne Bennington, whom he married May 24, 1991, passed away December 1, 2020.

He leaves a son, Michael Mauerman; a daughter, Deana (David) Fitch; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Colin. Gary is also survived by two sisters, Debbie Lederman and Ruth Ann (John) Field and one niece and four nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Mauerman; a brother-in-law, Steve Lederman and a nephew, Gordon Mauerman, Jr.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.