Gary Lee Luzadder, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Luzadder, 63, of Lordstown, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Gary will always be remembered for the love he had for his family.

He was born November 5, 1956 in Fairmont West Virginia, the son of the late Robert and Claudette (Gibson) Luzadder.

He was a 1976 graduate of Lordstown High School, the last class of the old high school building.

Gary married the love of his life, Diane Jo (Sabo) Luzadder, on August 4, 1979 and they enjoyed 40 blessed years of marriage.

Gary retired after 39 years at Lordstown School System in maintenance. He also worked at Sam’s Club in Niles, Ohio for 12 years. Most recent, he was a teacher’s aide for Trumbull County Schools.

Gary had many passions throughout his life. He loved cooking, baking, creating and decorating cakes and making crafts for his family and friends. He looked forward to decorating his garage every year for the Lordstown Community trick-or-treat.

He was an active member of the Lordstown Lions Club for many years. Previously, he was involved in the Lordstown Apple Cider Festival committee and bowling league.

Gary was a member of Saint Joseph and Saint Mary Catholic Church of Newton Falls.

He was a truly adored patriarch for his family. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren – always supporting them throughout their lives. He was a loyal friend to everyone.

Besides his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Sabo.

Gary leaves behind, to hold onto precious memories of him, his wife, Diane Jo; his beloved children, Jeremy (Megan) Luzadder of Warren and Jennifer (Pete) Fannin of Lordstown; three grandchildren, Zoie, Brielle and Grayson Luzadder; his sister, Tracie Luzadder and brother, Bobby (Lisa) Luzadder, both of Lordstown; his sisters-in-law, Kathy (Mark) Pelo of Parkman and Joanne (John) Dubiel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his mother-in-law, Alberta Sabo of Newton Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his faithful beagle/shih tzu, Izzy and his granddog, Jack.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 15 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Gary will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

