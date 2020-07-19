Gary Lee Gardner, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Gardner, age 80 of Cortland, passed away July 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born November 23, 1939 in Zanesville to Hugh and Mildred (Meloy) Gardner. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion.



On April 19, 1975 Gary was united in marriage to the former Doris “Dee” Leonhardt who survives.

Gary spent many years working for Advanced Auto Parts as the store’s parts runner.

An avid sports fan, Gary loved watching the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes play football. He also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians. His favorite sport to watch was dirt track racing, he was a lifelong fan. Gary also loved the excitement of steam engines and was like a little kid on Christmas when he was able to ride the rails on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Most importantly, Gary will be remembered as a loving grandfather who absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 45 years, Gary is survived by his children, Gary S. (Karen) Gardner, Dawn Morningstar, Chad Gardner, Heather (Buzz) Griffis and Brian (Jessica) Gardner; his grandchildren, P.J., Michael (Sasha), Jonathan, Thomas, Courtney (Brett), Ryan, Kaitlin, Kayla (Shawn), Tyler and Savannah; his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Carter and Octavia; his sister, Mary Lou Mahon; his brother, Terry Gardner and his faithful dog, Max, as well as many other relatives.

Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Grindle; his brother, Billy Gardner and his parents.

Cremation will take place and the family will be planning a Celebration of Gary’s Life for a later date.

In memory of Gary, memorial donations may be directed to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, P.O. Box 158 Peninsula, OH 44264.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

