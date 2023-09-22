CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September, 21, 2023, Gary L. Smith, dedicated husband, father and cornerstone of the Canfield community, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Bucyrus, Ohio on August 25, 1938, to Hope M. and Roy L. Smith, Gary’s journey through life was marked by leadership, passion and unwavering devotion to his family.

A Chatfield High School alumnus of 1956, Gary distinguished himself early on as an exceptional athlete, etching his name in the school’s history by holding several county records. His work towards self-improvement took him to institutions such as Ohio State University, Youngstown State University and Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Not one to limit his pursuits, Gary also earned a private pilot license at the young age of 17.

In 1958, Gary’s life found its most meaningful dimension when he married his childhood sweetheart, Eunice. Their story, spanning 65 years, became the foundation for a family that would look up to him as their beacon.

Professionally, Gary was a force to be reckoned with. Beginning his career at Morrison Railway Supply Corp in Buffalo, New York, he quickly ascended the ranks from Sales Manager to Vice President. Displaying visionary leadership, he relocated the company to Youngstown, where he took the mantle as President of Morrison Metalweld Process Corp. Endlessly driven, he also founded DTS Corp in 1976 and held esteemed positions at National Heat Exchange, Torent, Vaughn Industrial Car, and Bliss Salem Manufacturing.

His leadership extended beyond the boardroom into many associations. Gary held membership with the American Short Line Railroad Association of Chicago, Pittsburgh and Chicago Railway Clubs, the Al Koran Shriners, Youngstown Scottish Rite, was a 32nd Degree Mason and also served as Master of Argus Lodge. Lastly, he was the proud President of Cleveland Roamers.

He dutifully served as an elder and trustee at the Canfield Presbyterian Church.

Gary always maintained a love for golf, a passion he cultivated at Salem Golf Club for over 50 years, including two holes-in-one.

He now joins his parents and brother, Ramon, in eternal rest.

His legacy lives on through his beloved wife, Eunice; sons, Kim F. (Joanie) Smith and Jeffrey L. Smith (Laura); grandchildren, Alec, Jessica (Nik), Andy (Anne) and Audrey (Kevin) Niebes and great-granddaughter, Fiona Smith.

In remembrance of Gary L. Smith, we celebrate a life of accomplishment, love and leadership.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

