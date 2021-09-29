Gary L. Elser, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Elser, age 53, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital after a period of declining health.

Gary was born July 19, 1968 in Warren, Ohio to the late Gerald E. and Ruth Mae (Craven) Elser.

Gary was a graduate of Maplewood High School.

He was a member of the Trumbull County Antique Tractor Club. Gary enjoyed fixing lawnmowers and his classic Allis-Chalmers tractor.

Besides his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joyce Smith.

Gary is survived by his wife, Vanessa (Smith) Elser; his brother, Glenn Chaney; his father-in-law, Robert Smith; his niece, Angel; his beloved dogs, Petey and Buddy and cats, Callie, Junior and Sam.

There will be no services for Gary.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes Niles Chapel.

