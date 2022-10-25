YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. “Butch” Haren of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Saturday night, October 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

Gary most commonly known as “Butch” was born September 6, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He worked at Parker Hannifin for 35 years retiring in 2009.

He also served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

Butch enjoyed reading the daily Vindicator, traveling to Houston, Texas and Naples, Florida. He also liked playing billiards with his nephew, Martin Melnick. He also liked watching sports on television; football, women’s golf and women’s tennis specifically.

He is survived by his former wife and companion, Dena Haren of Struthers and their children, Laura (Lisa) Haren of Poland, Adam Haren of Youngstown, Kristen (Chris) Hodgen of Beaver, Pennsylvania, Kelly Haren of Berlin Center and Danielle Haren of Youngstown. He will also be missed by his beloved only grandchild, Hunter. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Raven. He leaves three siblings, Roy Haren (Donna) of Boardman, Barbara Melnik of Columbiana and Kathy French of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Haren; sister, Molly Gerchak; sister, Peggy Zubrinich; niece, Debroah Gerchak and nephew, Patrick French.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. The services will be live streamed at 1:00 p.m. at lanefuneralhomes.com on Gary’s tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers a donation be made in honor of Gary L. Haren to Meals on Wheels of Mahoning County, 8040 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

