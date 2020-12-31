Gary L. Booth, Sr., Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Booth Sr., 74, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Gary was born on August 1, 1946, in Nutter Fort, West Virginia, son of the late Dorothy Booth.

He was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. High School.

He worked with WCI for 42 years and recently with M7 Technology in Youngstown.

He loved being outdoors, especially to hunt and fish.

He had a kind heart, great personality and loved by everyone.

Gary will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Susan Booth, whom he married on August 25, 1984; children, Gary (Faith) Booth, Jr., Zachary (Amanda Gowdy) Booth and Mackenzie (Todd) Elam; grandchildren, Samantha Booth, Katy Booth, Brianna (Justin) McAllister, Theodore Booth and Easton Elam; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Mark) Hale; cousins, Lisa (Bill) Hoodin and Jack (Patty) Lough; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Darby, who was his best buddy.

Besides his mother, Dorothy; he was preceded in death by his son, Teddy Booth.

Due to Covid-19 circumstances, there are no services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

