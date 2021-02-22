Gary H. Frazier, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary H. Frazier, 84 of Canfield died early Friday morning, February 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Gary was born November 30, 1936 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Harris) Frazier and came to this area as a child.

He graduated from McDonald High School where he played basketball and following high school, Gary served in the U.S. Army.

Gary worked at General Motors, Lordstown Plant for over 25 years, retiring in 1994.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed snowmobiling. He liked to watch sports on T.V., baseball, boxing, basketball and football, but most importantly was spending time with his family. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.

His wife, the former Patricia Ann Specht, whom he married October 21, 1961, died February 11, 2020. Gary leaves his son, Gary D. Frazier of Youngstown; a daughter, Lisa Fill of Austintown and a grandson, Michael Fill. Gary also leaves a sister, Jackie Barr of Girard.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Pusin and a half sister, Donna Hughes.

There will be a memorial service planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.