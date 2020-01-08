Gary Genetta, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Genetta, age 59, died Monday morning, January 6, at his residence.

Gary was born June 12, 1960 in Youngstown the son of Steve and Janet (Barger) Genetta.

Gary graduated in 1978 from Fitch High School and attended YSU.

He was employed at General Motors as a skilled tradesman retiring in 2018.

Gary loved to travel, ride his bicycle and ski.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Serkerka) Genetta whom he married in 2004; his father, Steve (Dottie) Genetta in Florida; mother, Janet of Youngstown; sister, Joyce (Frank) Restaino of Girard; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Lee) Winans of Lake Milton and Sandra (Jeff) Schwarten of Salem and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following Gary’s wishes there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

