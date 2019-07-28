Gary C. Swezey, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary C. Swezey, 67, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Gary was born on October 30, 1951, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of the late Cecil and Margaret (Amstead) Swezey.

He was a proud veteran on the United States Army.

He worked at Estes Express until he retired in April of 2010.

He was involved with coaching, Brookfield football and baseball boosters and taking care of the fields for the Brookfield youth football and baseball leagues, he loved going to Sharon Speedway, going to casinos, watching the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers and loved to debate with people. He also loved to spend time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

Gary will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Diane Swezey, whom he married on February 15, 1986; his children, Nate Sample, Brandon Swezey, Ashley (Jeremy) Milhoan, Rochelle Jones and Michelle Paulchel; grandchildren, Sadie Sample, Brady Milhoan, Autumn Swezey, Gunner Sample, Scarlett Sample, Ryker Milhoan, Michael Milhoan, Preston Rosetti, Jordan Jones and Kourtnie Jones and sisters, Shirley Davenport, Janet Mullins and Carol Hollis.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Mullins.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a celebration of life following at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Health South Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley.

